ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 122,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.