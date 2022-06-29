Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,194,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $2,413,200.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,615.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.33 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

