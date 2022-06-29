Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up to $205.32

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $205.32, but opened at $212.45. Atlassian shares last traded at $202.95, with a volume of 20,871 shares.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
