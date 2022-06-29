Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $174.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.