Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NYSE:AGR opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.