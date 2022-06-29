Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Shares Gap Down to $46.12

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.12, but opened at $44.89. Avangrid shares last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 4,125 shares.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

