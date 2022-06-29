Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stake Reduced by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVID. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

