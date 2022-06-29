Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 286,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,912,000 after buying an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

