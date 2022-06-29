Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $244.53 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.59 and its 200-day moving average is $258.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

