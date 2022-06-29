Bender Robert & Associates Purchases 63 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,279.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,577.94. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

