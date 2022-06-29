Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Down to $60.15

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.15, but opened at $58.16. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $56.24, with a volume of 759 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,690 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.