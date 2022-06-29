Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Jonathan Hyman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00.

Shares of BRZE opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

