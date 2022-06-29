Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after purchasing an additional 290,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,541,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $449,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.