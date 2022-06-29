Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Holdings Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

NYSE CPT opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.77. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

