Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) VP Stanley Polomski Sells 10,335 Shares

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CPB opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

