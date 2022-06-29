Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.94. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 5,009 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CZOO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cazoo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
