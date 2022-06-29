Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.94. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 5,009 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CZOO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cazoo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,867,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,026,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cazoo Group by 243.9% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,547 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,107,000. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the first quarter valued at $8,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

