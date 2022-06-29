Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $6.30

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.15. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 124,353 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 5.22.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

