Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $6.30

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.15. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 124,353 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 5.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.