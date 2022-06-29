Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.86. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPSC shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $479.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

