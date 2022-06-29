Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.05.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.