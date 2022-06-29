Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CHK opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

