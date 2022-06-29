Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 6,503 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 354,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $465.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.