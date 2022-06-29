Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.05.

Chevron stock opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

