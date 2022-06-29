Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.05.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

