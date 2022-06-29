Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

