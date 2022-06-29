Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Gap Down to $198.83

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $198.83, but opened at $190.01. Churchill Downs shares last traded at $196.26, with a volume of 775 shares trading hands.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.67 and a 200 day moving average of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

