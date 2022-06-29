Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 494,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Shares of CIEN opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $114,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,403.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $286,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,225 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.