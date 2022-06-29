City Holding Co. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

PG opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.