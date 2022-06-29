City Holding Co. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 45.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 63,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day moving average is $150.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

