City Holding Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

DIS opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.84. The company has a market capitalization of $174.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

