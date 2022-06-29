Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $62.71

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.71, but opened at $59.26. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 97,206 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.28.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

