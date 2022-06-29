Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.13 and a 200-day moving average of $212.04. The company has a market capitalization of $376.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

