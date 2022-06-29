Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 4,244 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. The firm has a market cap of $174.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

