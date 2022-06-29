Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,998,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 934,183 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

