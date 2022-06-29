CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

