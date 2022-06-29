CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,092,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,279.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,577.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

