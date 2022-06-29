CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

CVX stock opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.47. The company has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

