Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Gap Down to $89.70

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.70, but opened at $87.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares last traded at $88.74, with a volume of 1,892 shares.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

