Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $176,000 Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,904,000 after buying an additional 138,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,190,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

