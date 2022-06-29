Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,945,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $376.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

