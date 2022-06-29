Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 166 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.67.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

