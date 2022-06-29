Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 399 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

PHM stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

