Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.31.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

