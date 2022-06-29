DeDora Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,279.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,577.94.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

