DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 37,818 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,787,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 301,823 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,535 shares of company stock worth $12,071,661. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

