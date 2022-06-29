Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

NYSE:DFS opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.