Domani Wealth LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

NYSE V opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.04. The stock has a market cap of $376.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

