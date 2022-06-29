DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

DD stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

