Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 857,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Shares of EW stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

