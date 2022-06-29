Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 41,857 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total transaction of $35,981,276.88.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33.

On Friday, April 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92.

On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95.

LLY stock opened at $317.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.15 and its 200 day moving average is $277.31. The stock has a market cap of $301.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

