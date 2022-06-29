Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,363 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,367,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $400,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 30,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

